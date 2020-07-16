Your Two Cents for July 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that Walmart will require shoppers to wear masks beginning Monday I will shop there as much as possible, feeling safe and staying well. Way to go Walmart.

I might need some help defining a couple (apparently antithetical) phrases offered by one of the Keystone protest leaders. What do “voluntary arrest” and “pillars of our community” mean?

So why is it that high schools such as Custer and Spearfish were able to have their high school graduations these past two weekends outside at their football stadiums and Rapid City canceled Stevens and Central’s graduation where they could have done the same thing?

I think it's time for the Forest Service to get on board with the Lawrence County Road Dept. and allow Tinton Road to be treated with mag chloride for dust suppression. All the Iron Creek Lake visitors have created a never-ending cloud of dust and unsafe, wash boarded road.

Our Constitution provides for equal opportunity; it does not guarantee equal outcome. Personal choices, ability and hard work determine the outcome.

