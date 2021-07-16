Your Two Cents for July 16

Traffic re-creation experts have already shown that the point of impact was on the shoulder of the road. Mr. Ravnsborg is trying to throw mud at the wall to see if it sticks. It isn't "angry mob justice" that you are hearing. It is the disgust that the AG doesn't man up, take responsibility for his actions (he was surfing the web while driving) and plead guilty.

If you think Colorado is more people-friendly than South Dakota, why don’t you stay there?

I am so tired of this political vitriol. A writer makes a statement and then we have another writer accuse him of being a Democrat spouting venom. It could have been a Republican with the same views concerning our state Attorney General.

Does anybody know what happened to the $20 million surplus?

A very sincere thank you to the men of the hospital valet service. After a long day going through chemo, the two men on duty were so caring at helping retrieve my car and helping get us loaded and on our way. Job well done.

