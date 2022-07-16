 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 16

Two Cents

The Keystone XL project would have primarily carried tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf, most of which would have been exported anyway. Even the Trump administration admitted that it would not have lowered gasoline prices.

So the largest meat packing plant in the U.S. is going to be built near Rapid City. I have a bridge in New York to sell you if you believe that.

News flash readers... You can be critical of someone and still be supportive. I am very critical of Kristi Noem, but I support most of her thoughts and actions. And that is why I and somewhere around 200,000 other South Dakotans will vote for her reelection in November.

Usually when politicians get criticized they deserve every bit of it but heaven forbid you criticize Noem because apparently she can do no wrong. Well she sure was wrong about the 10-year-old girl that got pregnant and showed once again she has no integrity with her comments.

Thank you Gov. Noem for standing with true South Dakota values. Everyone I speak with is looking forward to your next four years as governor.

