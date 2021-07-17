 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 17

Two Cents

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of the entire community and not just one group of city employees.

How many others were aware that South Dakota received $360 million for rental assistance? No outreach to renters gives the governor more "surplus" money.

Three times now I've seen people panhandling within 50 feet of a "We're Hiring" sign.

The South Dakota Department of Health's death rate report for 2020 should lay to rest the false statements that all deaths were recorded as due to COVID-19 as some would like us to believe.

Nobody cares anymore. The police don't care if you run a red light or if you speed or if you do fireworks in the city or if you use turn signals and very few care if they do. Why is there more crime? Nobody cares.

Enjoying the sound of freedom with the flyovers from Ellsworth AFB. God Bless the USA.

Thank you to Parks and Rec for tidying up the rose gardens in Halley Park. They look wonderful, as do all of the city gardens around town.

