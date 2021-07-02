Your Two Cents for July 2

It is interesting to note the latest wave of COVID cases is where there are low vaccination rates. Please get vaccinated so we can shut down the virus spread here.

Trish Ladner thinks the lack of fireworks at Mt. Rushmore will hurt tourism — Excuse me? Have you been in the Hills lately? Maybe you could have spent your time discussing more pressing issues, instead of Noem's scripted conversation with her Fox friends.

BH Playhouse has an excellent show in The Marvelous Wonderettes! We are lucky to have such talent in this area.

If you spend time at one of the many Rapid City parks, pick up your garbage! Do you realize there are trash cans everywhere? Also, could you maybe use the bathrooms provided at every park? Care about someone other than yourself.

Gov. Noem, I need like five national guard troops for a couple days. How much of a donation do I need to give?

