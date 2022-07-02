Your Two Cents for July 2

I would like to express the great job that the administrator and all the staff at Black Hills National Cemetery do to keep the grounds for our fallen so pristine and beautiful, and realize the railroad tracks on entry are not in their jurisdiction. As our veterans take their final journey, it should not be a startling bounce as they reach their final rest place.

Why, after 30 days of "ongoing investigation" are we the people not being told whether the woman shot by police on May 31 is alive, in the hospital, in jail or what? Is the "fix" to make it look "legit" being developed by DCI state investigators?

Why have a special session for our governor to gloat on the abortion ban? Total waste of our tax dollars.

If Mr. Vargo wants to be attorney general he should resign as our state's attorney, not merely take a leave of absence and return after his AG jaunt is finished. The voters of Pennington County didn’t elect him state's attorney so he could run off and be attorney general for a while. No wonder so many do not trust elected officials.

