 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

Your Two Cents for July 2

  • 0
Two Cents

I would like to express the great job that the administrator and all the staff at Black Hills National Cemetery do to keep the grounds for our fallen so pristine and beautiful, and realize the railroad tracks on entry are not in their jurisdiction. As our veterans take their final journey, it should not be a startling bounce as they reach their final rest place.

Why, after 30 days of "ongoing investigation" are we the people not being told whether the woman shot by police on May 31  is alive, in the hospital, in jail or what? Is the "fix" to make it look "legit" being developed by DCI state investigators?

Why have a special session for our governor to gloat on the abortion ban? Total waste of our tax dollars.

If Mr. Vargo wants to be attorney general he should resign as our state's attorney, not merely take a leave of absence and return after his AG jaunt is finished. The voters of Pennington County didn’t elect him state's attorney so he could run off and be attorney general for a while. No wonder so many do not trust elected officials.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 28

Your Two Cents for June 28

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News