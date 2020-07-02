Your Two Cents for July 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Noem says if we have concerns about attending the Mount Rushmore fireworks we should stay home. How long after that do we have to stay home to avoid all the people who did attend and can now infect those of us who do have concerns?

COVID-19 will go away on Nov. 4, and I can't wait.

In four weeks, two large rodeos, a Trump rally and the world's largest motorcycle rally with a governor that smirks at masks and distancing and the aged population. What could go wrong?

There's a huge crisis in our country now. The destroyers of monuments and statues must decide for all of us which ones have a particle of white supremacy in them.

I am a 75-year-old fourth generation resident of Rapid City. Having had a multitude of relatives and friends in the area, I have never known a case of police misbehavior.

Please everyone take a moment this week which is Wildland Firefighters Week of Remembrance to think about the ultimate sacrifice those firefighters paid to protect people and property. Thank you firefighters and all first responders.

