 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for July 21

  • 0
Two Cents

Does anyone else wonder where Governor Noem comes up with the claim in her campaign ad that South Dakota has the best economy in the country? It looks like we rank 30ish, but she has never been one to let facts get in the way.

Since South Dakota had a big budget surplus, maybe it should give back some of the money it got from the federal government. You know, all that federal spending that conservatives like to complain about.

To the Two Cents writer that claimed the Governor’s change of mind in holding a special legislature session for the abortion issue because she is scared, you are wrong. Instead she knows it’s a hot topic with many and once again instead of representing her constituents, she is strategizing her best move for re-election. 

Why are we South Dakota taxpayers forced to support a left wing operation like South Dakota Public Broadcasting? Why are our tax dollars making private broadcast stations (who also pay taxes) compete with this Democrat mouthpiece?

People are also reading…

Just because you do not agree with the news does not mean it is being presented in a right or left way.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 16

Your Two Cents for July 16

The Keystone XL project would have primarily carried tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf, most of which would have been exported anyway. Eve…

Your Two Cents for July 20

Your Two Cents for July 20

When housing prices start to decline, which we know they will based on past experience, will my property tax decline? Probably not. Rapid City…

Your Two Cents for July 19

Your Two Cents for July 19

If Gov. Noem truly cared about all South Dakotans, she would jump at the chance to make her case on what she perceives as left-leaning media. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News