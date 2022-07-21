Your Two Cents for July 21

Does anyone else wonder where Governor Noem comes up with the claim in her campaign ad that South Dakota has the best economy in the country? It looks like we rank 30ish, but she has never been one to let facts get in the way.

Since South Dakota had a big budget surplus, maybe it should give back some of the money it got from the federal government. You know, all that federal spending that conservatives like to complain about.

To the Two Cents writer that claimed the Governor’s change of mind in holding a special legislature session for the abortion issue because she is scared, you are wrong. Instead she knows it’s a hot topic with many and once again instead of representing her constituents, she is strategizing her best move for re-election.

Why are we South Dakota taxpayers forced to support a left wing operation like South Dakota Public Broadcasting? Why are our tax dollars making private broadcast stations (who also pay taxes) compete with this Democrat mouthpiece?

Just because you do not agree with the news does not mean it is being presented in a right or left way.