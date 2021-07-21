 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 21

Your Two Cents for July 21

Two Cents

Now Game, Fish & Parks wants a year-round beaver season? When’s the last time anyone saw one in the Hills? Good grief, are there any animals out there they don’t want to eradicate?

Gee, isn’t it great how all of those social welfare things being enacted are free. Money just falls from the sky.

State reports $85.9 million surplus. It is not a surplus, it is from the tax on food.

Our U.S. congressmen earn $174,000 each year. All expenses paid, 80% of health insurance paid, then lifetime health insurance after retirement, plus a pension after five years. What in the world are they doing? Put your politics aside and get to work for middle-class America. 

Can someone please remind me which Gospel preaches having the incarcerated clean up after our festivals?

Vision Fund (which is extra sales tax money) deadline is coming up. Groups should not get any if they already received some before.

