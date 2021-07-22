Your Two Cents for July 22

If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a drawing to win one of ten $5,000 prizes.

Governor Noem says that South Dakota was not shut down during the pandemic. What about early 2020 when she closed all state offices and schools?

Why aren't we getting a COVID-19 update every day any more?

The pandemic continues for the unvaccinated and the continued spread will only serve to create more variants. Our best hope is that vaccinations start outpacing the virus spread.

School Board you better wake up, you're the only business in town that hasn't realized you need to provide better pay for substitute teachers. Convince me why I should return for $11.26 an hour with no benefits to boot. I pay my help a minimum of $15 an hour to mow lawns.

A police substation is an absolute need for the west side.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0