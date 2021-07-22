 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for July 22

Your Two Cents for July 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a drawing to win one of ten $5,000 prizes.

Governor Noem says that South Dakota was not shut down during the pandemic. What about early 2020 when she closed all state offices and schools?

Why aren't we getting a COVID-19 update every day any more?

The pandemic continues for the unvaccinated and the continued spread will only serve to create more variants. Our best hope is that vaccinations start outpacing the virus spread.

School Board you better wake up, you're the only business in town that hasn't realized you need to provide better pay for substitute teachers. Convince me why I should return for $11.26 an hour with no benefits to boot. I pay my help a minimum of $15 an hour to mow lawns.

A police substation is an absolute need for the west side.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 17
Local

Your Two Cents for July 17

The entire community bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and not just first-responders. The $20 million should be used for the benefit of …

Your Two Cents for July 21
Local

Your Two Cents for July 21

Now Game, Fish & Parks wants a year-round beaver season? When’s the last time anyone saw one in the Hills? Good grief, are there any anima…

Your Two Cents for July 16
Local

Your Two Cents for July 16

Traffic re-creation experts have already shown that the point of impact was on the shoulder of the road. Mr. Ravnsborg is trying to throw mud …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News