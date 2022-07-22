 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 22

Thank you South Dakota Public Broadcasting for providing both sides of the news. We have some people who think their view is the only view that counts. 

Kudos to the Rapid City Police and Fire departments for providing a sprinkler party. How cool is that!

The Founding Fathers stated that the success of the Republic rested in an informed people. How much civics and American history are being taught in the 12 basic years of education today, and how many people research the candidates before they vote?

Kristi Noem needs to get off her high horse and participate in an SDPB debate. Is she afraid of what questions she might be asked? How does she expect to run for president with the national media if she thinks our South Dakota media will be too tough on her? She needs to put on her big girl pants and do the debate!

A simple yes vote and Dusty Johnson could have helped preserve gay marriage, but his no vote seems an invitation to Justice Thomas to cancel this right. We will have no rights left once the right wing court is done killing the Constitution.

