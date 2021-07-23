 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 23

Your Two Cents for July 23

Two Cents

People of SD are "happy," according to Noem. Well, what about the families of over 2,000 people who died of COVID? Never has she even mentioned them and that is very sad.

I can’t be the only one embarrassed for our city. We’re supposed to be such a healthy growing community but that image is clearly lost when visitors and base personnel are forced to drive on streets in such pathetic condition that won’t allow one to even drive the speed limit safely.

Yesterday, I saw two guys in Walmart with a folded up "Hungry, Please Help" sign who were buying ear buds for their cell phones.

The gospel of common sense says the incarcerated should clean up after our festivals. Inmates aren’t on a vacation — they should be glad to get some fresh air and exercise and assist our community. Remember the “P” in “prison” stands for “punishment.”

Thank you for the substitute teacher comments. I could make more money plus benefits as a greeter at Walmart but stay with subbing for the kids. If it weren't for subs, there would not have been in-person classes last year during COVID.

