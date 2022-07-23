Your Two Cents for July 23

Great to see tribal leaders endorsing Amendment D. Please encourage your tribal members to get out and vote. Your voice should have a much bigger role in SD politics and the only way for that to happen is through the ballot box.

I wonder about the people that are so critical of our governor, how many actually vote. Probably just a bunch of haters.

Following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing riots, Biden and the Dem. governors and mayors turned their collective backs on police enforcement and promoted defunding the police. Now, with mid-terms drawing near Biden is suddenly pushing for increased police funding. Something fishy here?

Thank you for your editorial in Friday's paper, Phil Jensen. Now I understand why I would never vote for you.

If over half of the accidents at the Reptile Gardens intersection are caused by animals, how is spending $12 million on a median and Reduced Conflict Intersection going to change critters’ behavior?