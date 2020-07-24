Your Two Cents for July 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we allow the crazies in this country to destroy our cities and monuments we are doomed. The conservatives need to speak up and stop this madness.

John Thune is a proud hypocrite when it comes to the Supreme Court. He would fill a nomination until January 2021 even if Trump loses in November.

Instead of whining about the lack of communication from the health department regarding COVID-19, maybe our mayor should just check the DOH website which updates COVID information daily. It's far more informative than his tedious news conferences.

What does the governor of South Dakota and our health department have to hide? Information has not been forthcoming since the virus was diagnosed in our state.

Trump is now using Homeland Security officers as his private storm troopers. And says he will wait to see if he “agrees” with the outcome of the November election.

As long as stores are now requiring all patrons to wear masks, how about another regulation? No infants in grocery carts wearing only a diaper. I almost get sick to my stomach every time I see this.

