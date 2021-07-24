Your Two Cents for July 24

Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.

I hope Monument Health follows Sanford Health's lead and makes the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all its employees.

Hard to believe that South Dakota public schools won't require COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff and for all students age 12 and older. Currently, the young and the unvaccinated are constituting the majority of COVID-19 cases.

Freedom of speech is a tough right to protect since it requires tolerance to allow people to say the stupid things they want to say. I don’t know if our society has the fortitude to continue to protect free speech and that might be the end of everything.

