Your Two Cents for July 25

The meatpacking situation should have been investigated years ago — that they are gouging the public is no surprise, they have been sticking it to the ranchers for quite a while. Politicians from both parties won't do anything because of all the campaign contributions.

Just wondering. Does First Gentleman Bryon Noem's Initiative get him placed on the state payroll along with the other members of the governor's family?

Why didn’t the mayor follow the advice he gave to protesters two weeks ago? Call city hall and find out the answers to their questions before going to the media. Why didn’t the mayor call DOH and find out the answers to his questions before addressing problems at his news conference?

The photography teacher is worried about keeping her students safe from COVID. Maybe it is time to go back to reading, writing, math, history, science and government as this would free space for smaller classrooms.

I noticed two items that were missing in the RCEA list of "wants" regarding safe school openings. What about restrooms and lunchrooms?

