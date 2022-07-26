 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 26

Nice to see the Post 320 Stars getting the success that usually goes to cross-town rival Post 22 Hardhats. Rapid City has always been a baseball powerhouse and it’s great to see the talent spread around.

I enjoy watching the KW, BBC, France 24, and NHK news to get a different perspective on both US and world news. Thanks, PBS of South Dakota, for providing those programs.

It is rather upsetting when property taxes go up and now an increase in the wheel tax. Sure am happy to help Aberdeen fix their bridges. All the counties managed to build all these bridges without a wheel tax. The older generation budgeted within their means. Being held to extortion by the state should warrant an investigation.

Since Wyoming doesn't want Congresswoman Cheney, we'll take her if we can use a write-in vote to replace our current part-time governor.

No candy!! Going to be a lot of disappointed children at the Days of '76 parades. 

How can diesel fuel prices be $.30 a gal. cheaper just 16 miles from Rapid City? Could it be price gouging?

