Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against deficit spending unless it is tax breaks for the super wealthy donors.

By reading Tim Goodwin's article in Saturday's Journal, its not hard to see why he lost the election.

Poll numbers are based on opinions but that doesn't make them right. It will never be right to take the life of another just because a majority thinks it's okay. Taking the life of a baby is not okay.

Joe Biden's inflation has wiped out my SD Cement Plant cost-of-living increases for the past three years in just one year!

Must be some reason that Congresswoman Cheney has fallen into disfavor in Wyoming. Wonder what that might be? Aug. 16 will tell the story.

We should require all eligible citizens to vote or lose their benefits. Getting everyone involved can hopefully counter the influence of all the radicals and special interests. It would also be nice to force the parties to speak to everyone instead of their radical base.