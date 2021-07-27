Your Two Cents for July 27

So we have a surplus of money at the state level. Here’s an idea: give raised to state employees, give property tax relief to seniors, higher wages for our teachers.

The Republican governor of Alabama got it right: "It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks who are infecting the rest of us!" Common-sense isn't common anymore!

Rapid City should volunteer, whatever that looks like, to host Afghan interpreters who served with our troops. It's the patriotic thing to do.

It’s really not okay that there’s vaccine hesitancy but as long as it continues so will the mask mandates and more and more employers will mandate the vaccine for employment. So good job for those that made your health my health and everybody else’s health political.

Do not come to South Dakota if you are not vaccinated, we who live here and have kids under 12 are just tired of this endless nightmare which would be in the rear-view mirror if you had done your part by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

I hope some good, solid, honest Republican runs against Noem in next election. Maybe that person will stay IN South Dakota and try to help our state, instead of her own political agenda.

