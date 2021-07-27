 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

So we have a surplus  of money at the state level. Here’s an idea: give raised to state employees, give property tax relief to seniors, higher wages for our teachers.

The Republican governor of Alabama got it right:  "It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks who are infecting the rest of us!"  Common-sense isn't common anymore!

Rapid City should volunteer, whatever that looks like, to host Afghan interpreters who served with our troops.  It's the patriotic thing to do.

It’s really not okay that there’s vaccine hesitancy but as long as it continues so will the mask mandates and more and more employers will mandate the vaccine for employment. So good job for those that made your health my health and everybody else’s health political.

Do not come to South Dakota if you are not vaccinated, we who live here and have kids under 12 are just tired of this endless nightmare which would be in the rear-view mirror if you had done your part by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. 

I hope some good, solid, honest Republican runs against Noem in next election.  Maybe that person will stay IN South Dakota and try to help our state, instead of her own political agenda.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 24
Local

Your Two Cents for July 24

Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.

Your Two Cents for July 22
Local

Your Two Cents for July 22

If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a dr…

Your Two Cents for July 21
Local

Your Two Cents for July 21

Now Game, Fish & Parks wants a year-round beaver season? When’s the last time anyone saw one in the Hills? Good grief, are there any anima…

Your Two Cents for July 23
Local

Your Two Cents for July 23

People of SD are "happy," according to Noem. Well, what about the families of over 2,000 people who died of COVID? Never has she even mentione…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News