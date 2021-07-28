Your Two Cents for July 28

I hope teachers are prepared to represent and stand up for the students because the new school board members are obviously there for political reasons only.

We can exercise our freedom and show respect for ourselves and others by being vaccinated, wearing a mask, and knowing the true science about Covid spread.

Monday our governor was posing for photo ops on the Mexican border where 55,805 members of families with children arrived in June, families escaping poverty, murderous regimes and drug gangs. Does she even care?

Let's hope South Dakota follows California and New York City by requiring all public employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Of course expecting a common sense, public health approach from Noem is a pipedream as doing so might alienate potential "freedom-loving" voters.

I am not a rocket scientist, but why not do the work on the pools after the swimming season is over. Just wondering.

