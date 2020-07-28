Your Two Cents for July 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I see that a new business in downtown Rapid City will not be accepting cash according to the print on the door. That is too bad because I will not patronize any business that does not accept cash.

I, too, am wondering. Did Governor Noem use COVID-19 funds to pay for the extra law enforcement for the Mount Rushmore fireworks? If so, how could she justify that as a COVID-19 related expense?

I understand concerns teachers might have on schools reopening, however, let’s not forget grocery store workers, especially cashiers, and other folks who continued to work throughout the pandemic to maintain some quality of life for the rest of us.

I'm sure glad Chicago, Portland, Seattle and Oakland are not in good ol' South Dakota.

Thank you to Monument Health for their managing the health care of our Black Hills communities with policies aimed at the safety and health of everyone.

I saw five different cars run five different red lights yesterday and one almost caused a major accident downtown. I think camera ticketing would be a great addition to our city.

