Your Two Cents for July 28

Those clamoring for our guns should take them from the criminals first, call it a "test run."

I can tell you why Liz Cheney is not popular in Wyoming, it’s simply that she had the guts to see Trump for what he is, a dangerous scammer. As a Democrat, I would vote for her in a minute, if she runs for president.

Most Republicans profess to be pro-cop, but unfortunately for democracy they are actually pro-coup. What took place on 1/6/21 showed the glaring reality that the GOP is not the party that supports law enforcement.

It is Joe Biden’s inflation? Is he also responsible for the British, European and Asian inflation rates which is the same in Great Britain and around a percentage less in Europe and Japan? Easy to blame someone for life’s challenges, but think it through and do your research.

Perhaps the city should start a program that targets the thieves that continue to raid parked cars. There is no excuse for this type of crime and it seems like something that can easily escalate into more serious crime.