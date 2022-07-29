 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 29

Two Cents

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should repay the state $230,000.

Noem and her obsession with spending our money for her own national ambitions gets defeated again. When are we going to tell her enough is enough of this irresponsible spending? Send her a message in November, that's how.

Since it is all about her making political hay, I am sure the Noem campaign fund will reimburse the state for the legal expenses incurred to file yet another lawsuit about her precious fireworks.

Liz, if Wyoming can’t handle the truth, move to South Dakota, they can handle the truth.

South Dakota certainly doesn't want or need another liberal RINO like Liz Cheney. She should go back to the East Coast after she loses in Wyoming.

Thank goodness, there are still Republicans that believe in democracy and stand behind true patriotism. All of the Republicans that are testifying and bringing damning evidence about the attack on the democracy of our government are who we need now.

