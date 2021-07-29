 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 29

Two Cents

Why isn’t the state testing all new cases of COVID for the Delta variant? This is important data for all of us!

To the person who slammed the new school board members before they barely sat down to their new job, give them a chance and, oh yes, look in your own backyard.

The new school board members get a failing grade on their first day. They had plenty of access to all the consent items and chose to not do their homework. 

Governor Noem says she "hates" America under Joe Biden. Anyone who only loves their country when their party is in power isn't very patriotic.

Requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all public school employees, all public school students 12 and older; and all state employees would go a long way to reducing the transmission of this deadly disease.

The four brave law enforcement officers who testified during the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing are truly American heroes. They risked their lives to protect our democracy, but because telling the truth about what happened that day is not what Trump supporters want disseminated; the conservative media call them "crisis actors."

