Your Two Cents for July 29

If I choose not to wear a mask is it still "my body my choice?" Or not this time?

Your nonchalance or indifference affects everybody, including me, my family, my friends and more likely you.

Thanks to all the good leadership and great COVID response we are one of few states with low numbers.

Isn’t it ironic that we can’t get most state residents tested for COVID-19, but we can give the COVID-19 funds to law enforcement. No wonder our COVID-19 numbers are so low.

Let's send kids back to school. Then we can find out later if COVID-19 damages youngsters developing lungs and organs.

Why is it that many of my friends aren't receiving unemployment even after they were accepted? Since South Dakota has received $238 million in pandemic relief, where is it going, and why aren't the people who need it getting any?

Food security from four chickens? Give me a break. It would be better food security to use the money that will be invested to buy the chickens, feed for them and the chicken coop to purchase food. Chickens in the city limits are a bad idea.

