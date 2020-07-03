Your Two Cents for July 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First the governor indicates the Rushmore fireworks can be funded via private donations, but now the entire $350,000 will come from a state account. I wonder what other fuzzy accounting tricks are employed in Pierre this year.

I’m glad our mayor has come down on the right side of history and is encouraging mask usage. And I’m glad at least one high ranking official, Sen. Rounds, will be wearing a mask during the huge gathering at Mt. Rushmore. They are classy gentlemen.

Instead of expressing alarm over Russia’s bounty system, Trump says it’s fake news. Instead of wearing a mask, he divides the country over masks. The man is putting all our lives at risk. Even more unbelievable, our current governor and congressional delegation fall in line and a support his lunacy.

Getting $35,000 in walk-away money and a lifetime pension would make me very willing to stand in line for an application. Try a regular job here in the real world and see what you get for a pension and walk-away money when you leave your job.

