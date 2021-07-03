Your Two Cents for July 3

Is it necessary for Tonchi Weaver and her pack to proceed with their lawsuit against the school district since in a couple weeks their majority will control the school board?

Some people don't care what type of attention they get as long as people talk about them. Front page stories about these people feed their ego and embolden them. I'm just saying.

Oho, so the list of medical conditions for which you would qualify for medical marijuana includes PTSD? I guess just about everybody in the state will now be getting high legally.

I’m sure that the state borders are secure from drugs and human trafficking before the Rally. Let’s talk to law enforcement after the Rally and let them verify how tight it was.

I walk my dog frequently in Sioux Park. Many times I have seem a man early in the morning with his little black dog picking up trash all over the park. I found out that he does this both morning and evening “just to have something to do.” Thank you, sir. You make me want to be a better person.

All of the National Guard members going to Texas are volunteers.

