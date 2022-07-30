 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Your Two Cents for July 30

  • 0
Two Cents

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Thursday 7/28/22, the Republican Party in the US Senate voted down a bill aimed to protect veterans from toxic burn pits. Sen. Rounds and Sen. Thune both, who proclaim to be Veteran advocates, voted against this bill. Hypocrisy at its best. 

I moved back to South Dakota for family, the Black Hills, hunting, fishing and skiing. Our Congressional delegation, governor and state legislators are so narrow-minded and anti-freedom that it makes living here with all its pluses barely palatable.

Liz Cheney is not a liberal. She is a conservative who is exposing the traitorous activities of Donald Trump and his enablers. She will be remembered in history as a hero.

Cheney is a true, conservative patriot. Noem is a pretend patriot, wasting money on fireworks. Who would you prefer?

People are also reading…

Congrats to the Rapid City Garden Club for celebrating 75 years of beautifying Rapid City. Thank you for all you do.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against de…

Your Two Cents for July 29

Your Two Cents for July 29

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should re…

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News