Your Two Cents for July 30

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Thursday 7/28/22, the Republican Party in the US Senate voted down a bill aimed to protect veterans from toxic burn pits. Sen. Rounds and Sen. Thune both, who proclaim to be Veteran advocates, voted against this bill. Hypocrisy at its best.

I moved back to South Dakota for family, the Black Hills, hunting, fishing and skiing. Our Congressional delegation, governor and state legislators are so narrow-minded and anti-freedom that it makes living here with all its pluses barely palatable.

Liz Cheney is not a liberal. She is a conservative who is exposing the traitorous activities of Donald Trump and his enablers. She will be remembered in history as a hero.

Cheney is a true, conservative patriot. Noem is a pretend patriot, wasting money on fireworks. Who would you prefer?

Congrats to the Rapid City Garden Club for celebrating 75 years of beautifying Rapid City. Thank you for all you do.