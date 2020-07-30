Your Two Cents for July 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bird in hand is worth (a carton of eggs from the store during the next shortage) two in the bush. Backyard chickens are a right.

Backyard hens are quiet, clean, and a fun activity for families. Many of my neighbors have louder, stinkier dogs.

It's time for the Forest Service to get on board with Lawrence County and allow Tinton Road to be treated with mag chloride for dust suppression. All the Iron Creek Lake visitors have created a never-ending cloud of dust and an unsafe washboarded road.

I hope that when all this is over people will have a new appreciation and respect for teachers and all the support staff who take care of your children on a daily basis.

Cashiers and grocery store workers don't spend eight hours in one small, enclosed space with up to 30 people. Teachers do.

Just because children have less of a threat still means that there is a threat not only to them but their families.

If you support the Second Amendment because the public should have guns to protect themselves against the government, Portland should have you thinking and worried.

