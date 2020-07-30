Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

A bird in hand is worth (a carton of eggs from the store during the next shortage) two in the bush. Backyard chickens are a right.

Backyard hens are quiet, clean, and a fun activity for families. Many of my neighbors have louder, stinkier dogs.

It's time for the Forest Service to get on board with Lawrence County and allow Tinton Road to be treated with mag chloride for dust suppression. All the Iron Creek Lake visitors have created a never-ending cloud of dust and an unsafe washboarded road.

I hope that when all this is over people will have a new appreciation and respect for teachers and all the support staff who take care of your children on a daily basis.

Cashiers and grocery store workers don't spend eight hours in one small, enclosed space with up to 30 people. Teachers do.

Just because children have less of a threat still means that there is a threat not only to them but their families.

If you support the Second Amendment because the public should have guns to protect themselves against the government, Portland should have you thinking and worried.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News