 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The Council should not single out a segment of employees in their eagerness to spend down our budget surplus, or others that feel they are just as deserving will form a line expecting the same consideration. 

Maybe Liz Cheney would be willing to become a resident of South Dakota and run for governor. Just a suggestion since she is a notable and competent Republican.

I’m not a first responder, nor did I (or anyone I know) call on them for COVID assistance. I’m appreciative that they did their jobs, but would rather see more neighborhood road repairs or weeds sprayed in the parks instead of the Council handing them bonuses from the pockets of taxpayers.

The governor could have used better words like "I hate what Biden is doing to America." Well, don't we all?

If you have students enrolled in the district attending meetings is going to be important. 

I see where our own Senator John Thune voted no to fix our roads and bridges to the tune of $3 trillion but voted yes to invade Iraq and spend $7 trillion and kill 460,000 Iraq citizens. We need a new Senator and term limits.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 24
Local

Your Two Cents for July 24

Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.

Your Two Cents for July 28
Local

Your Two Cents for July 28

I hope teachers are prepared to represent and stand up for the students because the new school board members are obviously there for political…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News