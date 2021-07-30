Your Two Cents for July 30

The Council should not single out a segment of employees in their eagerness to spend down our budget surplus, or others that feel they are just as deserving will form a line expecting the same consideration.

Maybe Liz Cheney would be willing to become a resident of South Dakota and run for governor. Just a suggestion since she is a notable and competent Republican.

I’m not a first responder, nor did I (or anyone I know) call on them for COVID assistance. I’m appreciative that they did their jobs, but would rather see more neighborhood road repairs or weeds sprayed in the parks instead of the Council handing them bonuses from the pockets of taxpayers.

The governor could have used better words like "I hate what Biden is doing to America." Well, don't we all?

If you have students enrolled in the district attending meetings is going to be important.

I see where our own Senator John Thune voted no to fix our roads and bridges to the tune of $3 trillion but voted yes to invade Iraq and spend $7 trillion and kill 460,000 Iraq citizens. We need a new Senator and term limits.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0