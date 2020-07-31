Your Two Cents for July 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's encouraging to see our congressional delegation go on record to support the rule of law and our Constitution by refusing to condone the president's proposal to delay the election as a way for him to stay in office.

Having chickens is a "right"? Will someone point that out to me in the Constitution or Bill of Rights.

Maybe we should quit paying the whole Congress till they get something done instead of listening to all the bickering and blaming each other. It's surely a big waste of money if they can't figure things out in a timely manner.

I want kids back in school as much as everyone, but we need to make an effort to prevent a repeat of Camp Judson in the classroom. Masks should be required of students and teachers.

If wearing a mask is the answer, then why did states release felons from prison over the COVID-19 virus? All they had to do was issue a mask.

Please everyone, let’s quit living in the past and look forward to all the good things we have in this country and stop the protests.

