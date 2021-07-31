Your Two Cents for July 31

President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide additional protection for the rest of us. Let's hope other public and private entities do the same.

The group that suffered and will be influenced the most from COVID-19 are the Rapid City students. All excess COVID-19 Rapid City funds should go toward making up for their lost education!

Governor Kristi Noem unhinged and harping about the CDC changing its masking recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus? Just like tomorrow's weather forecast is subject to change for the worse, so we all do what we need to do to protect ourselves and family.

After reading Jessica Castleberry’s editorial in the July 30 RCJ, maybe we should use all of this surplus money to buy everyone a gun and ammo.

Based on election results, I would say not all of us hate what Biden is doing to America.

