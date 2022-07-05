Your Two Cents for July 5

Kristi Noem’s push for fireworks at Mount Rushmore for a photo op for herself is insane. What part of the hills are dry and the fire danger is high does she not understand?

The people of South Dakota need to decide the fate of abortion in the state of South Dakota, not the governor and not the state Legislature.

There's only one way to solve our nation's problems, and that is to put a Republican back in the White House.

It's Independence Day in the Home of Mount Rushmore and the Rapid City Journal headlines with the patrician exploits of the Jan. 6 Committee. Way to uphold the divisive undermining of our country.

Your liberty stops when it imposes on mine. Be courteous — no one else should be impacted by your tomfoolery.

Do Republican men think that running around with guns and trampling on women's right define their manhood? Well, think again, because we are not voting for them.

Our governor would have a South Dakota law that would prohibit a raped 10-year old from getting an abortion, but "mother governor" had to intervene because her daughter couldn't pass a test.

