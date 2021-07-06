Your Two Cents for July 6

Bravo to the Rapid City Municipal band for their excellent concert July 4th and on Wednesday nights at Memorial Park! We are so fortunate to have a community that supports the arts!

Our arrogant SD Attorney General kills a man and is elected vice-chair of the Western Attorneys General. Are there no ethics anymore?

If a Democratic Governor had used an out of state private donation to send NG Guard troops to Texas would Senators Thune and Rounds be this silent?

Mt. Rushmore didn't need fireworks to be popular this 4th of July. News sources reported business was up 150% in Keystone, and no fires.

To the person saying all the Guard member volunteered, I believe its call "voluntold."

National Guard members don't get to volunteer to be a part of a private citizen's army. Anyone who thinks this isn't a colossal breech of duty and public trust needs a serious reality check.

Tonchi Weaver (and others) are seeking clarification on existing State Law on public comment at meetings. The current School Board has been excluding public comment from some meetings. Weaver doesn't have a vindictive bone in her body.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0