Your Two Cents for July 7

I think Indigenous folks would be better served not breaking the law by marching without a permit, for example, or going onto private property. No civilization ever survived without rules. Your cause should be about the issues that you justifiably have instead of abusing the system you live in.

It seems that the people of NDN Collective and the Land Back movement are more interested in protesting and stirring the pot than in engaging in constructive discussions of the issues important to them.

Gov. Noem celebrated the 4th of July by tweeting that today there is Trump America and a Biden America. Nothing says the United States of America like saying Biden's America sucks and ex-President Trump's America was perfect.

My 65-year-old widowed sister-in-law from out of state, informed me she pays $18 per year in property tax for a very modest two bedroom, one bath in the country. SD seniors are getting robbed.

Many of us have ancestors who did not immigrate to the United States until the early 1900s. Why are we being blamed for things that happened prior to this time?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0