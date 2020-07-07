Your Two Cents for July 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How can Gov. Noem in her 4th of July speech severely attack protesters and then say our country was created by “dissidents” wanting better lives for their families? Makes no sense.

President Trump keeps winning. Fireworks and rally a huge success, as that pushes the media to a new level of stupidity. America is the real winner as the voters see what is happening. The silent majority is real.

As usual, Trump talked about dividing the country and a meaningless statue garden at Mount Rushmore instead of all the good things America has to offer.

President Trump gave the best speech of his presidency at Mount Rushmore. It was educational, inspirational and I wish every American could have heard it.

Campaign rallies should not be paid for with taxpayers' money, should they? Would any of you honestly label July 3 at Rushmore anything but?

If you say you are going to wear a mask to the fireworks at Mount Rushmore Sen. Rounds, then wear one.

A rational person wears a mask in public. Those who don’t are selfish. It is not an infringement on your rights. It's a health crisis.

