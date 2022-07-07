Your Two Cents for July 7

Tearing up? There are plenty of laws on the books that law-abiding "gun shooters" always follow. The problem is the criminal element who will never be law-abiding by definition no matter how many gun laws are passed.

Beer sales at football games will "enhance our game day atmosphere?" It should be interesting to watch the inebriated kids wandering around the stadiums at football games and then getting into cars and trying to drive. Count me out attending any more games.

I would rather be with the "Cult of Trump" than the "Destruction created by Biden." Long live the USA.

Thank you Rapid City Journal for recognizing The Best of The West student athletes. Good students that work hard and achieve deserve to be celebrated.

Having moved here from Fargo last Oct., my wife and I are surprised/dismayed at the number of libs and anti-Noems inhabiting what we thought to be a region full of common sense. What has happened to West River SD and the Black Hills? Wait, we know, it's the woke invasion. Sad.

We honor veterans one day a year, and LGBTQ+ gets a whole month.