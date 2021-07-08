 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Two Cents

Many of us come from objectionable backgrounds, yet from it we learned that education, family stability and being drug/alcohol free has given us the tools and determination to move up from our past. Focusing ahead, rather than in the rear-view mirror, is healthy for us all.

So, hypothetically speaking, when we of non-native descent "go back to where we came from" and give the Black Hills back to the Lakota are we supposed to tear down the buildings, rip up the roads, dismantle the water and electrical systems and take the hospitals, schools, grocery stores and houses with us when we go?

The mindset that by merely talking about and acknowledging our factual past is the same as "laying blame" on the current generation of people is nonsensical. No one from the 21st century has ever been blamed for the atrocities of the past, this doesn't reflect reality. 

It's interesting that our legislators in Washington, D.C., debate for months on fixing our roads and bridges that cost $2 trillion, but take little time in going to war in Iraq that cost $7 trillion. We need term limits.

