Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Such empathy from a Two Cents writer for those killed and injured in Illinois by a rooftop sniper. I guess that as long as the writer's family is safe and they have their guns, then everything is okay.

Fellow Americans, I for one am tired of the name calling and blaming, which leads to no progress. Last time I checked, we are all in this together, grow up.

So you moved here from Fargo and are dismayed that everyone who lives here isn't a cookie cutter conservative and Noem supporter. As a lifelong SD resident, I can tell you the last thing you should expect is for South Dakotans to be identical to each other.

UK's Boris Johnson resigns, chaos in Israel opens the doors for Benjamin Netanyahu return; is U.S. Joe Biden's resignation imminent?

It's too dangerous in North Rapid, a.k.a. "Little Chicago." I will keep my family safe in an undisclosed location.

If you want to see the only place where gun control is demonstratively effective, meet me at the range. Bring targets.