Your Two Cents for July 8

So an activist attorney gave his word to the Sheriff, but then broke the agreement? Well that’s an unexpected shocker.

As COVID-19 closes in on us, the Governor and Sturgis City Council invite exponential spread. The net net is that west river seniors, frontline healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement and essential workers are deemed expendable.

I was one of the fortunate locals who had the chance to be at Mt Rushmore on July 3. I was most impressed with the President's nonpolitical patriotic speech and the amazing organization and coordination of the security and park staff. The grand finale was the timely rain that came just as the evening ended and put out any lingering fire potential that people were so worried about.

Do as I say, not as I do is the wrong message being conveyed by the president, our governor and our congressional delegation.

Of course our great leaders Trump and Noem have new battlecry for Covid-19 which is 'just live with it.' What else can they say since they’ve failed miserably in every aspect of the pandemic which now is at over 130,000 deaths and daily records being set after six months.

