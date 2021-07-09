Your Two Cents for July 9

Kudos to Bill Evans for his vote against raising garbage rates. Shame on the rest of the council for supporting another increase during a time when prices on everything are going up and are especially hurting those on fixed incomes.

Any garbage or other rate increase should be limited to one year at a time.

The main question in Keystone was why aren’t we having fireworks at Mt. Rushmore this year? How about what is your plan for bringing in better-paying jobs? Or, what are you doing about property tax relief?

For all of you filled with excitement about our new South Dakota emigrant population, remember they are not here to work the lower paying jobs and have driven the cost of housing out of reach of the average South Dakotan and have driven our property taxes and cost of home insurance up.

How many more people from other states is Noem going to hire for her long-shot presidential campaign that is being funded by South Dakota taxpayers?

Thank you to all the young workers at Memorial Park, pulling weeds, trimming and mowing the lawns. You are doing a great job.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0