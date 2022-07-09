Your Two Cents for July 9

Perhaps we all need to take one step toward the center where our problems can be addressed by good faith negotiation. Extremism on both sides leads to dysfunction and endangers our country.

Bravo to Flutter Productions and Heather Pickering for an awe-inspiring theatre show, “Roots.” The joy on the performers faces brought tears to my eyes.

Joe Biden may not be the best president in US history, but at his worst he is still light years better than Donald Trump who crossed his fingers behind his back when he took his oath of office, and who abused the power of the presidency for personal gain time after time.

Most folks believe President Joe Biden should immediately follow the lead of England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Professional athletes are not heroes. I have zero sympathy for any professional athlete that violates the laws of the USA or any foreign country.

The Two Cents writer who laments the fact that not every person thinks just like them should return immediately to Fargo.