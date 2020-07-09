Your Two Cents for July 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kristi Noem would be a more electable candidate than George McGovern was. While such a notion will make the Democrats pull their hair out, at least she’d win her own state in the general election.

If Trump thinks this is a hoax and 99 percent of the COVID-19 is nothing, why does he get tested daily?

The Battle of Gettysburg was fought to free slaves and was a decisive victory for freedom. Are we now to assume the Confederate army didn’t participate?

All who have benefited from the CARES Act and other economic stimulus money need to in turn to pay our taxes to pay off the increased national debt.

When Noem spokesperson Seidel was asked about Noem hugging a person infected with COVID-19 as a potential risk to Trump’s health from Noem’s presence on Air Force One, she said, “I don’t understand why Gov. Noem now needs to manage the president’s medical care.” Doesn’t she get it that this is about personal responsibility like not driving drunk?

The cure for racism is simple: stop vandalizing, stop complaining. Your life is what you make it, remember respect is earned.

