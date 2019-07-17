The lady that climbed Mount Rushmore sure got off easy, a mere slap on the wrist. I personally think it is disrespectful to our state's residents and not a very good example to her children.
The Presidential Trail around the base of Mount Rushmore needs better barriers and stiffer penalties. The current $1,000 fine should be a $5,000 fine and 30 days in jail.
Why put the words “equal pay” in quotation marks as though the whole concept of equal pay for equal work, or equal play, as in soccer, was categorically silly? Equal pay is fair pay.
Another day, another article about Meade County/Sturgis money woes. From maintenance of Fort Meade Way to the ambulance, wouldn’t it be nice to tax credit unions once to help foot the bill rather than taxing citizens twice? Write your congressman/senator to urge credit union taxation.
I for one support President Trump and the fact that Congress should be working on solutions and not creating problems. This does not make me or the president a racist.
Senators Thune and Rounds: “To ignore evil is to become its accomplice.” Please speak out against racism and any president that encourages it as a political weapon.