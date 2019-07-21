Mr. Van Nuys, you continue to enhance our city streets with your talent. The statue of former President Obama is a wonderful piece of art. Thank you.
Contrary to the words of our self-aggrandizing leader, it is not patriotic to chant "send her back" about a congresswoman who does not play follow the leader. A patriot is one who upholds the Constitution, and in particular, the First Amendment and the protection it affords any and all who criticize how our country is being governed. If criticism were unpatriotic, we'd all still be British subjects.
There is a big difference between our ancestors that came from Europe to begin a new life and many of the current influx of immigrants. Our ancestors wanted to begin a new life, learn the language and work toward a better future. Many immigrants now want handouts, a free way of life, and to change this country into their way of living and standards. This includes socialism and condemnation of this country.
To the extent that people are the cause of climate change, perhaps there are just too darn many people demanding too many things that take too much of our natural resources and too much energy to produce and use.