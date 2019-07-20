Hats off to all the members of the Arrowhead Country Club who turned an ordinary Thursday evening into a spectacular fireworks celebration of our nation's independence. Glad you didn't let mother nature ruin your plans.
I’d say your elderly father’s mixed-race grandchildren have a lot more to be worried about with people like Omar in this country than they do with her back in her Muslim country of origin.
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to America as a child from Somalia and who became a U.S. citizen as a teenager, has been a U.S. citizen six years longer than the president’s Slovakian wife, Melania. Why should she have to go back to her country of ancestry?
You have free articles remaining.
I’m getting a little tired of this “love it or leave it” nonsense after eight years of listening the conservatives complaining about Obama. What are you still doing here? Shouldn’t you have left by now?
President Trump should apologize to the four congresswomen right after they apologize for their derogatory comments about the USA.