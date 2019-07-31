Thanks to improved and available parking, the masses are heading to Devil's Bathtub in Spearfish Canyon. I wonder what sanitary facilities have been provided.
If a snowflake is someone who is kind and empathetic and is concerned with all human suffering and is concerned about the environment and our earth if for no other reason than for the benefit of future generations, then call me a snowflake.
To me, it appears the Democrats are rolling out cash for clunkers again. That long list of presidential prospects throwing away millions on unattainable promises.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptist Association should be required reading for all students in South Dakota public schools.
To my knowledge, we do not have any Russians running for office. So who are the Russians backing? If they are just trying to disrupt the system they are wasting their time. We are doing a way better job by ourselves.
I agree with the president, if you come here from another country, don't want to assimilate, praise the country you came from, and continue to bad-mouth the most generous and freest nation ever, it's time for you to go home.