Of the 231 members of the House of Representatives that voted today to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, I wonder how many of them own a business and have to worry about making payroll every week.
Hey Dusty, Mike, and John. A one-cent federal sales tax would help provide relief and help supplement and fund heath insurance. You are provided government insurance with your jobs.
My elderly father, who has voted both Democratic and Republican, could not believe what he was seeing on TV at the Trump rally with the crowd chanting "send her back." He's worried about our country's future and the future of his biracial grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Everyday I see children, some as young as 4 to 6, walking around city streets alone. No adults in sight. Parents must become more responsible.
We have over 20 candidates that want to be president, yet I don’t recall any newspaper articles about their pasts. No pictures of them at parties, no requests for their business or personal financial records, and certainly no reports on them changing their positions on anything.