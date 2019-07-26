The airport board has fallen in line with the city and school board. Spend money on things you don’t need rather than repairing and maintaining what you have. Hangars vs. house. Parking meters vs. streets. Existing school buildings vs. fancy offices. At least they’re consistent.
I receive calls claiming to support firefighters and police. These are not charitable organizations. I called the attorney general and his office promised a call back. His office failed to respond.
The term czar has been around in the US government as far back as President Hoover with Harry J. Anslinger, the first drug czar who worked for five presidents.
How can the Democrats collect 95 votes for impeachment without treason, high crimes, misdemeanors, or even mentioning a specific offense?
Mueller, a former Marine and longtime Republican, has warned us unequivocally and under oath that the Russians are meddling in our elections to support the re-election of the president. Meanwhile, Senate leader McConnell refuses to take action to protect our elections. This is how democracy dies.