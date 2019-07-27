There is not one person in Rapid City who could do a better job of coaching Post 22 than Coach Torve. Enough said.
Thought South Dakota has a law requiring dump trucks and semi-trailers to be tarped. I've been hit by rocks coming off trucks on Deadwood Avenue and Sturgis Road. Why do they have them attached to the trucks if not to use them?
Most of us have multinational immigrant ancestry but some individuals can actually trace their ancestry to the first people that inhabited America and that would be Native Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
No, Rep. Dusty Johnson, I am not tired of hearing how the Russians attempted to influence American democracy and no, I do not believe money should be considered when it concerns preserving the American way of life and government.
Thank you Mitch McConnell for pushing back on the Democrats' bill claiming to secure elections. By the way, the Russians didn’t influence me to vote for President Trump. Hillary Clinton is the reason I voted Trump.
With all the political noise about the Mueller testimony at the hearings, one cannot help but think of a quote by Mark Twain: “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.”